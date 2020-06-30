Sambandam Spin Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.12 crore, up 0.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sambandam Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 45.12 crore in March 2020 up 0.75% from Rs. 44.78 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2020 down 4292.05% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2020 down 25.31% from Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2019.
Sambandam Spin shares closed at 80.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
|Sambandam Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|45.12
|44.73
|44.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|45.12
|44.73
|44.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.32
|21.76
|29.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.84
|3.05
|-6.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|5.38
|Employees Cost
|7.47
|7.31
|7.43
|Depreciation
|2.41
|2.35
|2.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.81
|8.16
|4.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.96
|2.10
|1.81
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.30
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.16
|2.40
|2.16
|Interest
|2.23
|1.87
|2.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.07
|0.53
|0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.07
|0.53
|0.13
|Tax
|0.20
|0.12
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.27
|0.42
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.27
|0.42
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|4.28
|4.28
|4.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.07
|0.98
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-3.07
|0.98
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.07
|0.98
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-3.07
|0.98
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:40 am