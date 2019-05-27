Sambandam Spin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 44.78 crore, down 21.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.78 crore in March 2019 down 21.07% from Rs. 56.74 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019 up 106.03% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2019 down 33.33% from Rs. 7.17 crore in March 2018.

Sambandam Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2018.

Sambandam Spin shares closed at 80.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)