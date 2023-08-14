English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sambandam Spin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.43 crore, down 36.22% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sambandam Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.43 crore in June 2023 down 36.22% from Rs. 82.21 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2023 down 339.56% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2023 down 87.34% from Rs. 9.32 crore in June 2022.

    Sambandam Spin shares closed at 80.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    Sambandam Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.4349.9882.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.4349.9882.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.0533.9966.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.31-2.26-12.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.006.039.55
    Depreciation2.633.883.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.959.6410.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.89-1.305.38
    Other Income0.433.330.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.452.035.66
    Interest3.103.163.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.55-1.132.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.55-1.132.32
    Tax-1.43-0.521.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.12-0.611.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.12-0.611.30
    Equity Share Capital4.284.284.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.32-1.433.05
    Diluted EPS-7.32-1.433.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.32-1.433.05
    Diluted EPS-7.32-1.433.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sambandam Spin #Sambandam Spinning Mills #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 12:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!