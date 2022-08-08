Sambandam Spin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.21 crore, up 32.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.21 crore in June 2022 up 32.49% from Rs. 62.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022 down 78.76% from Rs. 6.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.32 crore in June 2022 down 28.53% from Rs. 13.04 crore in June 2021.

Sambandam Spin EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 14.38 in June 2021.

Sambandam Spin shares closed at 80.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)