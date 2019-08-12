Sambandam Spin Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 50.89 crore, up 1.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.89 crore in June 2019 up 1.25% from Rs. 50.26 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2019 down 51.25% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.67 crore in June 2019 down 13.83% from Rs. 6.58 crore in June 2018.

Sambandam Spin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.57 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.22 in June 2018.

Sambandam Spin shares closed at 80.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)