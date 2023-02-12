English
    Sambandam Spin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.52 crore, down 43.95% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sambandam Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56.52 crore in December 2022 down 43.95% from Rs. 100.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.29 crore in December 2022 down 204.03% from Rs. 7.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2022 down 123.88% from Rs. 11.56 crore in December 2021.

    Sambandam Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.5274.54100.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56.5274.54100.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.4543.6168.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.7016.86-5.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.988.2510.10
    Depreciation3.843.803.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.186.2316.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.64-4.218.09
    Other Income0.030.560.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.60-3.658.29
    Interest3.182.862.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.78-6.516.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.78-6.516.06
    Tax-2.49-1.32-0.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.29-5.187.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.29-5.187.01
    Equity Share Capital4.284.284.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-17.10-12.6116.43
    Diluted EPS-17.10-12.6116.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-17.10-12.6116.43
    Diluted EPS-17.10-12.6116.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited