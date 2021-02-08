Sambandam Spin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 70.05 crore, up 56.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.05 crore in December 2020 up 56.58% from Rs. 44.73 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2020 up 767.39% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.26 crore in December 2020 up 116% from Rs. 4.75 crore in December 2019.

Sambandam Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 8.47 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.98 in December 2019.

Sambandam Spin shares closed at 80.85 on February 05, 2021 (BSE)