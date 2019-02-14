Sambandam Spin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 51.00 crore, up 13.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.00 crore in December 2018 up 13.29% from Rs. 45.02 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2018 down 76.68% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2018 down 23.05% from Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2017.

Sambandam Spin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.20 in December 2017.

