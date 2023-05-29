Sambandam Spin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.98 crore, down 48.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.98 crore in March 2023 down 48.39% from Rs. 96.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 up 88.25% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2023 down 16.99% from Rs. 7.12 crore in March 2022.

Sambandam Spin shares closed at 80.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)