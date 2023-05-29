Sambandam Spin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.98 crore, down 48.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sambandam Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 49.98 crore in March 2023 down 48.39% from Rs. 96.84 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 up 88.25% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2023 down 16.99% from Rs. 7.12 crore in March 2022.
Sambandam Spin shares closed at 80.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
|Sambandam Spinning Mills
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|49.98
|56.52
|96.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|49.98
|56.52
|96.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.99
|29.45
|71.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.26
|16.70
|-13.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.03
|6.98
|13.72
|Depreciation
|3.88
|3.84
|3.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.64
|6.18
|18.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.30
|-6.64
|3.52
|Other Income
|3.33
|0.03
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.03
|-6.60
|3.58
|Interest
|3.16
|3.18
|4.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.13
|-9.78
|-1.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.13
|-9.78
|-1.38
|Tax
|-0.52
|-2.49
|3.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.61
|-7.29
|-5.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.61
|-7.29
|-5.20
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.01
|0.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.61
|-7.28
|-5.17
|Equity Share Capital
|4.28
|4.28
|4.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|-17.06
|-12.12
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|-17.06
|-12.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.42
|-17.06
|-12.12
|Diluted EPS
|-1.42
|-17.06
|-12.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited