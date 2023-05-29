English
    Sambandam Spin Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.98 crore, down 48.39% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sambandam Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.98 crore in March 2023 down 48.39% from Rs. 96.84 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 up 88.25% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2023 down 16.99% from Rs. 7.12 crore in March 2022.

    Sambandam Spin shares closed at 80.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    Sambandam Spinning Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.9856.5296.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.9856.5296.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.9929.4571.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.2616.70-13.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.036.9813.72
    Depreciation3.883.843.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.646.1818.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.30-6.643.52
    Other Income3.330.030.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.03-6.603.58
    Interest3.163.184.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.13-9.78-1.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.13-9.78-1.38
    Tax-0.52-2.493.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.61-7.29-5.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.61-7.29-5.20
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.010.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.61-7.28-5.17
    Equity Share Capital4.284.284.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.42-17.06-12.12
    Diluted EPS-1.42-17.06-12.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.42-17.06-12.12
    Diluted EPS-1.42-17.06-12.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Sambandam Spin #Sambandam Spinning Mills #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: May 29, 2023 10:44 am