Sambandam Spin Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.84 crore, up 19.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sambandam Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 96.84 crore in March 2022 up 19.79% from Rs. 80.84 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2022 down 156.16% from Rs. 9.21 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.12 crore in March 2022 down 58.82% from Rs. 17.29 crore in March 2021.
|
|Sambandam Spinning Mills
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|96.84
|100.84
|80.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|96.84
|100.84
|80.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|71.10
|68.83
|40.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.74
|-5.91
|3.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.72
|10.10
|6.87
|Depreciation
|3.54
|3.27
|3.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.70
|16.46
|13.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.52
|8.09
|14.12
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.20
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.58
|8.29
|14.14
|Interest
|4.96
|2.23
|2.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.38
|6.06
|11.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.38
|6.06
|11.60
|Tax
|3.82
|-0.94
|2.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.20
|7.01
|9.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.20
|7.01
|9.23
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.03
|0.06
|-0.03
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.17
|7.06
|9.21
|Equity Share Capital
|4.28
|4.28
|4.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.12
|16.56
|21.59
|Diluted EPS
|-12.12
|16.56
|21.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.12
|16.56
|21.59
|Diluted EPS
|-12.12
|16.56
|21.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited