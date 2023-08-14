Sambandam Spin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.43 crore, down 36.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.43 crore in June 2023 down 36.22% from Rs. 82.21 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2023 down 336.81% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2023 down 87.34% from Rs. 9.32 crore in June 2022.

Sambandam Spin shares closed at 80.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)