Sambandam Spin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.52 crore, down 43.95% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sambandam Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 56.52 crore in December 2022 down 43.95% from Rs. 100.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.28 crore in December 2022 down 203% from Rs. 7.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2022 down 123.88% from Rs. 11.56 crore in December 2021.

Sambandam Spinning Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 56.52 74.54 100.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 56.52 74.54 100.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.45 43.61 68.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.70 16.86 -5.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.98 8.25 10.10
Depreciation 3.84 3.80 3.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.18 6.23 16.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.64 -4.21 8.09
Other Income 0.03 0.56 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.60 -3.65 8.29
Interest 3.18 2.86 2.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.78 -6.51 6.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.78 -6.51 6.06
Tax -2.49 -1.32 -0.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.29 -5.18 7.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.29 -5.18 7.01
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 0.02 0.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -7.28 -5.16 7.06
Equity Share Capital 4.28 4.28 4.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -17.06 -12.10 16.56
Diluted EPS -17.06 -12.10 16.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -17.06 -12.10 16.56
Diluted EPS -17.06 -12.10 16.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited