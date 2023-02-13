Sambandam Spin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.52 crore, down 43.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.52 crore in December 2022 down 43.95% from Rs. 100.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.28 crore in December 2022 down 203% from Rs. 7.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2022 down 123.88% from Rs. 11.56 crore in December 2021.

Sambandam Spin shares closed at 80.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)