Sambandam Spin Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 100.84 crore, up 43.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.84 crore in December 2021 up 43.96% from Rs. 70.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.06 crore in December 2021 up 82.96% from Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.56 crore in December 2021 up 12.67% from Rs. 10.26 crore in December 2020.

Sambandam Spin EPS has increased to Rs. 16.56 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.05 in December 2020.

