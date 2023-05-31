Sam Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore, up 91.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore in March 2023 up 91.49% from Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 148.78% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 down 147.97% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2022.

Sam Ind shares closed at 13.25 on December 09, 2014 (NSE)