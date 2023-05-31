Sam Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore, up 91.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sam Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore in March 2023 up 91.49% from Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 148.78% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 down 147.97% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2022.
|Sam Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.59
|11.58
|2.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.59
|11.58
|2.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.20
|5.77
|-2.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.64
|1.14
|0.94
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.65
|0.51
|2.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.99
|4.08
|1.53
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.21
|-0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.79
|4.29
|1.39
|Interest
|0.07
|0.09
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.85
|4.20
|1.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.04
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.85
|4.16
|1.24
|Tax
|-0.29
|0.93
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.56
|3.23
|1.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.56
|3.23
|1.16
|Equity Share Capital
|11.09
|11.09
|11.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|2.91
|1.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|2.91
|1.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|2.91
|1.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|2.91
|1.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
