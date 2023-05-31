English
    Sam Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore, up 91.49% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sam Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore in March 2023 up 91.49% from Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 148.78% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2023 down 147.97% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2022.

    Sam Ind shares closed at 13.25 on December 09, 2014 (NSE)

    Sam Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.5911.582.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.5911.582.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.205.77-2.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.641.140.94
    Depreciation0.080.080.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.650.512.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.994.081.53
    Other Income0.210.21-0.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.794.291.39
    Interest0.070.090.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.854.201.24
    Exceptional Items---0.04--
    P/L Before Tax-0.854.161.24
    Tax-0.290.930.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.563.231.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.563.231.16
    Equity Share Capital11.0911.0911.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.512.911.04
    Diluted EPS-0.512.911.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.512.911.04
    Diluted EPS-0.512.911.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 03:22 pm