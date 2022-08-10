Sam Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore, down 22.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore in June 2022 down 22.5% from Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022 down 85.07% from Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022 down 67.35% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2021.

Sam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.91 in June 2021.

