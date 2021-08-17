Sam Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.38 crore, up 296.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.38 crore in June 2021 up 296.67% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in June 2021 up 617.91% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2021 up 444.44% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2020.

Sam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2020.

Sam Ind shares closed at 13.25 on December 09, 2014 (NSE)