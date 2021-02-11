Sam Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore, up 8.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore in December 2020 up 8.4% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2020 up 378.72% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2020 up 304.76% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2019.

Sam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2019.

Sam Ind shares closed at 13.25 on December 09, 2014 (NSE)