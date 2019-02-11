Sam Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore, down 22.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore in December 2018 down 22.93% from Rs. 3.57 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2018 down 35.49% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2018 down 38.36% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2017.

Sam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.83 in December 2017.

Sam Ind shares closed at 13.25 on December 09, 2014 (NSE)