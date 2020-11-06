Salzer Electro Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 149.80 crore, up 8.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.80 crore in September 2020 up 8.72% from Rs. 137.79 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.59 crore in September 2020 up 10.85% from Rs. 5.94 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.80 crore in September 2020 up 5.86% from Rs. 17.76 crore in September 2019.

Salzer Electro EPS has increased to Rs. 4.12 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.72 in September 2019.

Salzer Electro shares closed at 98.65 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 51.54% returns over the last 6 months and -21.11% over the last 12 months.