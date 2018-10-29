Salzer Electro Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 134.72 crore, up 33.73% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 134.72 crore in September 2018 up 33.73% from Rs. 100.74 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.62 crore in September 2018 down 3.31% from Rs. 5.81 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.85 crore in September 2018 up 18.25% from Rs. 14.25 crore in September 2017.

Salzer Electro EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.56 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.03 in September 2017.

Salzer Electro shares closed at 126.05 on October 26, 2018 (BSE) and has given -38.99% returns over the last 6 months and -32.30% over the last 12 months.