Salzer Electro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 295.12 crore, up 29.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salzer Electronics are:Net Sales at Rs 295.12 crore in March 2023 up 29.43% from Rs. 228.02 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.96 crore in March 2023 up 134.09% from Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.49 crore in March 2023 up 77.55% from Rs. 13.23 crore in March 2022.
Salzer Electro EPS has increased to Rs. 5.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.39 in March 2022.
|Salzer Electro shares closed at 285.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.11% returns over the last 6 months and 66.60% over the last 12 months.
|Salzer Electronics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|295.12
|239.95
|228.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|295.12
|239.95
|228.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|237.20
|188.40
|177.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.27
|-4.58
|7.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.90
|8.59
|8.60
|Depreciation
|4.08
|4.07
|4.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.99
|23.79
|20.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.22
|19.67
|8.84
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.48
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.41
|20.15
|9.18
|Interest
|7.65
|6.66
|5.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.75
|13.48
|4.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.75
|13.48
|4.16
|Tax
|2.80
|3.81
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.96
|9.67
|3.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.96
|9.67
|3.83
|Equity Share Capital
|16.18
|15.98
|15.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.60
|6.05
|2.39
|Diluted EPS
|5.07
|6.01
|2.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.60
|6.05
|2.39
|Diluted EPS
|5.07
|6.01
|2.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited