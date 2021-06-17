MARKET NEWS

Salzer Electro Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 189.69 crore, up 43.38% Y-o-Y

June 17, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salzer Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 189.69 crore in March 2021 up 43.38% from Rs. 132.30 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2021 down 23.53% from Rs. 9.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.60 crore in March 2021 up 24.29% from Rs. 14.16 crore in March 2020.

Salzer Electro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.37 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.72 in March 2020.

Close

Salzer Electro shares closed at 154.50 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.44% returns over the last 6 months and 102.76% over the last 12 months.

Salzer Electronics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations189.69170.44132.30
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations189.69170.44132.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials160.04140.8795.30
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.21-6.90-0.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.506.476.66
Depreciation4.093.753.68
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.2012.7216.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.0713.5310.62
Other Income1.440.24-0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.5113.7710.48
Interest5.265.425.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.258.355.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.258.355.04
Tax1.261.94-4.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.996.419.14
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.996.419.14
Equity Share Capital15.9815.9815.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.374.015.72
Diluted EPS4.374.015.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.374.015.72
Diluted EPS4.374.015.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #Salzer Electro #Salzer Electronics
first published: Jun 17, 2021 09:55 am

