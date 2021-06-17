Salzer Electro Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 189.69 crore, up 43.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.69 crore in March 2021 up 43.38% from Rs. 132.30 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2021 down 23.53% from Rs. 9.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.60 crore in March 2021 up 24.29% from Rs. 14.16 crore in March 2020.

Salzer Electro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.37 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.72 in March 2020.

Salzer Electro shares closed at 154.50 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.44% returns over the last 6 months and 102.76% over the last 12 months.