Salzer Electro Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 132.30 crore, down 14.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.30 crore in March 2020 down 14.67% from Rs. 155.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.14 crore in March 2020 up 8.93% from Rs. 8.39 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.16 crore in March 2020 down 17.39% from Rs. 17.14 crore in March 2019.

Salzer Electro EPS has increased to Rs. 5.72 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.28 in March 2019.

Salzer Electro shares closed at 86.60 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.57% returns over the last 6 months and -29.85% over the last 12 months.