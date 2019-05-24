Salzer Electro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 155.04 crore, up 22.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.04 crore in March 2019 up 22.32% from Rs. 126.75 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.39 crore in March 2019 up 72.92% from Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.14 crore in March 2019 up 10.3% from Rs. 15.54 crore in March 2018.

Salzer Electro EPS has increased to Rs. 5.28 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.18 in March 2018.

Salzer Electro shares closed at 116.90 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.41% returns over the last 6 months and -40.05% over the last 12 months.