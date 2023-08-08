English
    Salzer Electro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 281.86 crore, up 20.94% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salzer Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 281.86 crore in June 2023 up 20.94% from Rs. 233.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.30 crore in June 2023 up 5.9% from Rs. 8.78 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.19 crore in June 2023 up 21.75% from Rs. 20.69 crore in June 2022.

    Salzer Electro EPS has increased to Rs. 5.71 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.49 in June 2022.

    Salzer Electro shares closed at 349.65 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.60% returns over the last 6 months and 94.30% over the last 12 months.

    Salzer Electronics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations281.86295.12233.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations281.86295.12233.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials224.81237.20200.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.88-0.27-12.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.349.907.98
    Depreciation4.404.083.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.9824.9917.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.2119.2215.67
    Other Income0.580.191.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.7919.4116.74
    Interest7.897.655.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.9011.7511.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.9011.7511.13
    Tax3.602.802.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.308.968.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.308.968.78
    Equity Share Capital16.3816.1815.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.715.605.49
    Diluted EPS5.255.075.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.715.605.49
    Diluted EPS5.255.075.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #Salzer Electro #Salzer Electronics
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:44 am

