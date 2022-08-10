Salzer Electro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 233.06 crore, up 56.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 233.06 crore in June 2022 up 56.44% from Rs. 148.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.78 crore in June 2022 up 122.46% from Rs. 3.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.69 crore in June 2022 up 38.49% from Rs. 14.94 crore in June 2021.

Salzer Electro EPS has increased to Rs. 5.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.47 in June 2021.

Salzer Electro shares closed at 181.20 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.13% returns over the last 6 months and 4.02% over the last 12 months.