Salzer Electro Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 162.14 crore, up 28.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.14 crore in June 2019 up 28.21% from Rs. 126.47 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.80 crore in June 2019 up 27.65% from Rs. 4.54 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.35 crore in June 2019 up 22.79% from Rs. 14.13 crore in June 2018.

Salzer Electro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.63 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.98 in June 2018.

Salzer Electro shares closed at 109.45 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.24% returns over the last 6 months and -33.63% over the last 12 months.