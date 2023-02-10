Salzer Electro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 239.95 crore, up 13.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 239.95 crore in December 2022 up 13.27% from Rs. 211.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.67 crore in December 2022 up 33.49% from Rs. 7.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.22 crore in December 2022 up 30.5% from Rs. 18.56 crore in December 2021.