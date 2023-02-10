English
    Salzer Electro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 239.95 crore, up 13.27% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salzer Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 239.95 crore in December 2022 up 13.27% from Rs. 211.83 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.67 crore in December 2022 up 33.49% from Rs. 7.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.22 crore in December 2022 up 30.5% from Rs. 18.56 crore in December 2021.

    Salzer Electronics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations239.95244.96211.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations239.95244.96211.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials188.40192.20181.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.58-2.26-14.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.598.697.36
    Depreciation4.074.013.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.7921.8619.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.6720.4713.75
    Other Income0.48-0.370.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.1520.1114.63
    Interest6.666.134.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.4813.979.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.4813.979.66
    Tax3.815.022.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.678.957.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.678.957.25
    Equity Share Capital15.9815.9815.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.055.604.53
    Diluted EPS6.015.604.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.055.604.53
    Diluted EPS6.015.604.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
