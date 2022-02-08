Salzer Electro Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 211.83 crore, up 24.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.83 crore in December 2021 up 24.28% from Rs. 170.44 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.25 crore in December 2021 up 13.06% from Rs. 6.41 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.56 crore in December 2021 up 5.94% from Rs. 17.52 crore in December 2020.

Salzer Electro EPS has increased to Rs. 4.53 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.01 in December 2020.

Salzer Electro shares closed at 214.10 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.90% returns over the last 6 months and 73.08% over the last 12 months.