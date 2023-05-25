Salzer Electro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 302.73 crore, up 26.73% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 302.73 245.60 238.87 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 302.73 245.60 238.87 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 240.09 190.33 181.80 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 2.86 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.28 -4.65 8.16 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 10.78 9.69 9.62 Depreciation 4.33 4.16 4.13 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 26.91 25.32 22.51 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.34 20.74 9.78 Other Income 0.33 0.62 0.53 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.67 21.37 10.31 Interest 7.69 6.67 5.04 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.98 14.70 5.27 Exceptional Items -- 0.02 -- P/L Before Tax 12.98 14.71 5.27 Tax 3.13 4.19 0.70 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.85 10.52 4.57 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.85 10.52 4.57 Minority Interest -0.23 -0.21 -1.33 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.61 10.31 3.24 Equity Share Capital 16.18 15.98 15.98 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.01 6.45 2.03 Diluted EPS 5.44 6.42 2.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.01 6.45 2.03 Diluted EPS 5.44 6.42 2.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited