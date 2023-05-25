Salzer Electro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 302.73 crore, up 26.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Salzer Electronics are:Net Sales at Rs 302.73 crore in March 2023 up 26.73% from Rs. 238.87 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2023 up 196.59% from Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.00 crore in March 2023 up 73.13% from Rs. 14.44 crore in March 2022.
Salzer Electro EPS has increased to Rs. 6.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.03 in March 2022.
|Salzer Electro shares closed at 285.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.11% returns over the last 6 months and 66.60% over the last 12 months.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|302.73
|245.60
|238.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|302.73
|245.60
|238.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|240.09
|190.33
|181.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|2.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.28
|-4.65
|8.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.78
|9.69
|9.62
|Depreciation
|4.33
|4.16
|4.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.91
|25.32
|22.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.34
|20.74
|9.78
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.62
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.67
|21.37
|10.31
|Interest
|7.69
|6.67
|5.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.98
|14.70
|5.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.98
|14.71
|5.27
|Tax
|3.13
|4.19
|0.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.85
|10.52
|4.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.85
|10.52
|4.57
|Minority Interest
|-0.23
|-0.21
|-1.33
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|9.61
|10.31
|3.24
|Equity Share Capital
|16.18
|15.98
|15.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.01
|6.45
|2.03
|Diluted EPS
|5.44
|6.42
|2.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.01
|6.45
|2.03
|Diluted EPS
|5.44
|6.42
|2.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited