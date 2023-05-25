English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Salzer Electro Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 302.73 crore, up 26.73% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Salzer Electronics are:Net Sales at Rs 302.73 crore in March 2023 up 26.73% from Rs. 238.87 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.61 crore in March 2023 up 196.59% from Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.00 crore in March 2023 up 73.13% from Rs. 14.44 crore in March 2022.
    Salzer Electro EPS has increased to Rs. 6.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.03 in March 2022.Salzer Electro shares closed at 285.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.11% returns over the last 6 months and 66.60% over the last 12 months.
    Salzer Electronics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations302.73245.60238.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations302.73245.60238.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials240.09190.33181.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods----2.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.28-4.658.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.789.699.62
    Depreciation4.334.164.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.9125.3222.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.3420.749.78
    Other Income0.330.620.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.6721.3710.31
    Interest7.696.675.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.9814.705.27
    Exceptional Items--0.02--
    P/L Before Tax12.9814.715.27
    Tax3.134.190.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.8510.524.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.8510.524.57
    Minority Interest-0.23-0.21-1.33
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.6110.313.24
    Equity Share Capital16.1815.9815.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.016.452.03
    Diluted EPS5.446.422.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.016.452.03
    Diluted EPS5.446.422.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #Salzer Electro #Salzer Electronics
    first published: May 25, 2023 02:15 pm