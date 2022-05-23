Salzer Electro Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 238.87 crore, up 22.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.87 crore in March 2022 up 22.07% from Rs. 195.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in March 2022 down 50.69% from Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.44 crore in March 2022 down 20.31% from Rs. 18.12 crore in March 2021.

Salzer Electro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.15 in March 2021.

Salzer Electro shares closed at 193.55 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.29% returns over the last 6 months and 50.68% over the last 12 months.