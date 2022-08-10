 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Salzer Electro Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.90 crore, up 55.87% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Salzer Electronics are:

Net Sales at Rs 237.90 crore in June 2022 up 55.87% from Rs. 152.63 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.11 crore in June 2022 up 105.05% from Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.92 crore in June 2022 up 45.36% from Rs. 15.08 crore in June 2021.

Salzer Electro EPS has increased to Rs. 6.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.48 in June 2021.

Salzer Electro shares closed at 181.20 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.13% returns over the last 6 months and 4.02% over the last 12 months.

Salzer Electronics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 237.90 238.87 152.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 237.90 238.87 152.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 201.64 181.80 129.46
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 2.86 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.58 8.16 -13.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.09 9.62 7.48
Depreciation 4.03 4.13 4.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.05 22.51 13.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.67 9.78 10.80
Other Income 1.23 0.53 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.89 10.31 11.03
Interest 5.62 5.04 5.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.27 5.27 5.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.27 5.27 5.89
Tax 2.63 0.70 1.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.64 4.57 3.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.64 4.57 3.96
Minority Interest -1.53 -1.33 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.11 3.24 3.96
Equity Share Capital 15.98 15.98 15.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.03 2.03 2.48
Diluted EPS 6.03 2.03 2.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.03 2.03 2.48
Diluted EPS 6.03 2.03 2.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
