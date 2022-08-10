Salzer Electro Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.90 crore, up 55.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.90 crore in June 2022 up 55.87% from Rs. 152.63 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.11 crore in June 2022 up 105.05% from Rs. 3.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.92 crore in June 2022 up 45.36% from Rs. 15.08 crore in June 2021.

Salzer Electro EPS has increased to Rs. 6.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.48 in June 2021.

Salzer Electro shares closed at 181.20 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.13% returns over the last 6 months and 4.02% over the last 12 months.