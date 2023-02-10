Salzer Electro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.60 crore, up 12.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 245.60 crore in December 2022 up 12.24% from Rs. 218.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.31 crore in December 2022 up 23.33% from Rs. 8.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.53 crore in December 2022 up 32.76% from Rs. 19.23 crore in December 2021.