Salzer Electro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.60 crore, up 12.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 245.60 crore in December 2022 up 12.24% from Rs. 218.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.31 crore in December 2022 up 23.33% from Rs. 8.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.53 crore in December 2022 up 32.76% from Rs. 19.23 crore in December 2021.

Salzer Electro EPS has increased to Rs. 6.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.78 in December 2021.

Salzer Electro shares closed at 313.80 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 73.18% returns over the last 6 months and 46.57% over the last 12 months.