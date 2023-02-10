English
    Salzer Electro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.60 crore, up 12.24% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Salzer Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 245.60 crore in December 2022 up 12.24% from Rs. 218.82 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.31 crore in December 2022 up 23.33% from Rs. 8.36 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.53 crore in December 2022 up 32.76% from Rs. 19.23 crore in December 2021.

    Salzer Electronics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations245.60245.62218.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations245.60245.62218.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials190.33192.85185.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.65-6.04-14.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.699.808.49
    Depreciation4.164.094.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.3223.3820.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.7421.5514.39
    Other Income0.62-0.480.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.3721.0715.23
    Interest6.676.145.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.7014.9310.22
    Exceptional Items0.02----
    P/L Before Tax14.7114.9310.22
    Tax4.195.322.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.529.617.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.529.617.65
    Minority Interest-0.21-0.220.71
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.319.398.36
    Equity Share Capital15.9815.9815.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.455.874.78
    Diluted EPS6.425.874.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.455.874.78
    Diluted EPS6.425.874.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited