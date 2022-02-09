Salzer Electro Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 218.82 crore, up 23.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.82 crore in December 2021 up 23.73% from Rs. 176.86 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.36 crore in December 2021 up 32.01% from Rs. 6.33 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.23 crore in December 2021 up 7.67% from Rs. 17.86 crore in December 2020.

Salzer Electro EPS has increased to Rs. 4.78 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.08 in December 2020.

Salzer Electro shares closed at 199.40 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)