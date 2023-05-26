English
    Salora Inter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.01 crore, up 185.33% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salora International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.01 crore in March 2023 up 185.33% from Rs. 8.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2023 down 107.23% from Rs. 29.87 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2023 up 88.67% from Rs. 8.12 crore in March 2022.

    Salora Inter shares closed at 15.20 on April 16, 2019 (NSE)

    Salora International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.0135.498.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.0135.498.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.050.511.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.0035.866.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.48-1.794.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.530.611.11
    Depreciation0.050.050.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.091.133.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.19-0.88-8.30
    Other Income0.220.080.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.97-0.81-8.21
    Interest0.280.290.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.24-1.09-8.53
    Exceptional Items-1.46-6.2144.00
    P/L Before Tax-2.70-7.3035.48
    Tax-0.54-1.845.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.16-5.4629.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.16-5.4629.87
    Equity Share Capital8.818.818.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.45-6.2033.91
    Diluted EPS-2.45-6.2033.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.45-6.2033.91
    Diluted EPS-2.45-6.2033.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 26, 2023 04:47 pm