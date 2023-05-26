Salora Inter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.01 crore, up 185.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salora International are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.01 crore in March 2023 up 185.33% from Rs. 8.06 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2023 down 107.23% from Rs. 29.87 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2023 up 88.67% from Rs. 8.12 crore in March 2022.
|Salora International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.01
|35.49
|8.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.01
|35.49
|8.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.05
|0.51
|1.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|22.00
|35.86
|6.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.48
|-1.79
|4.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.53
|0.61
|1.11
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.09
|1.13
|3.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.19
|-0.88
|-8.30
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.08
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.97
|-0.81
|-8.21
|Interest
|0.28
|0.29
|0.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.24
|-1.09
|-8.53
|Exceptional Items
|-1.46
|-6.21
|44.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.70
|-7.30
|35.48
|Tax
|-0.54
|-1.84
|5.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.16
|-5.46
|29.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.16
|-5.46
|29.87
|Equity Share Capital
|8.81
|8.81
|8.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.45
|-6.20
|33.91
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|-6.20
|33.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.45
|-6.20
|33.91
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|-6.20
|33.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
