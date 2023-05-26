Salora Inter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.01 crore, up 185.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.01 crore in March 2023 up 185.33% from Rs. 8.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2023 down 107.23% from Rs. 29.87 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2023 up 88.67% from Rs. 8.12 crore in March 2022.

Salora Inter shares closed at 15.20 on April 16, 2019 (NSE)