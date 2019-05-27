Salora Inter Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 54.37 crore, up 85.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.37 crore in March 2019 up 85.23% from Rs. 29.36 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2019 up 3.45% from Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2019 up 194.44% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2018.

Salora Inter shares closed at 15.20 on April 16, 2019 (NSE)