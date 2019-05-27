Salora Inter Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 54.37 crore, up 85.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salora International are:
Net Sales at Rs 54.37 crore in March 2019 up 85.23% from Rs. 29.36 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2019 up 3.45% from Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2019 up 194.44% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2018.
Salora Inter shares closed at 15.20 on April 16, 2019 (NSE)
|
|Salora International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|54.10
|47.81
|29.30
|Other Operating Income
|0.27
|0.01
|0.05
|Total Income From Operations
|54.37
|47.82
|29.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.64
|1.44
|3.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|51.61
|44.84
|20.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.91
|-0.97
|4.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.84
|1.14
|1.67
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.49
|0.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.97
|1.16
|2.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.68
|-0.29
|-2.90
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.04
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.73
|-0.25
|-2.88
|Interest
|1.91
|1.95
|1.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-2.20
|-4.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.19
|-2.20
|-4.53
|Tax
|2.82
|-0.76
|-1.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.00
|-1.44
|-3.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.00
|-1.44
|-3.11
|Equity Share Capital
|8.81
|8.81
|8.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.41
|-1.64
|-3.53
|Diluted EPS
|-3.41
|-1.64
|-3.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.41
|-1.64
|-3.53
|Diluted EPS
|-3.41
|-1.64
|-3.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited