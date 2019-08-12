Salora Inter Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 41.88 crore, up 15.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.88 crore in June 2019 up 15.99% from Rs. 36.10 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2019 down 254.36% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2019 down 64.41% from Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2018.

Salora Inter shares closed at 15.20 on April 16, 2019 (NSE)