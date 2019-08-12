Salora Inter Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 41.88 crore, up 15.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salora International are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.88 crore in June 2019 up 15.99% from Rs. 36.10 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2019 down 254.36% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2019 down 64.41% from Rs. 2.22 crore in June 2018.
Salora Inter shares closed at 15.20 on April 16, 2019 (NSE)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 01:20 pm