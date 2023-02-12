Salora Inter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.49 crore, up 21.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salora International are:Net Sales at Rs 35.49 crore in December 2022 up 21.32% from Rs. 29.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2022 down 12977.12% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 down 240.74% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.
|Salora Inter shares closed at 15.20 on April 16, 2019 (NSE)
|Salora International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35.49
|46.83
|29.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35.49
|46.83
|29.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.51
|0.58
|2.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|35.86
|44.40
|26.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.79
|1.03
|-0.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.61
|0.63
|0.73
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.13
|0.83
|1.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.88
|-0.70
|-1.19
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.11
|1.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.81
|-0.59
|0.42
|Interest
|0.29
|0.27
|0.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.09
|-0.86
|0.06
|Exceptional Items
|-6.21
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.30
|-0.86
|0.06
|Tax
|-1.84
|-0.25
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.46
|-0.61
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.46
|-0.61
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|8.81
|8.81
|8.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.20
|-0.70
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-6.20
|-0.70
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.20
|-0.70
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-6.20
|-0.70
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited