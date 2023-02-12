 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Salora Inter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.49 crore, up 21.32% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salora International are:Net Sales at Rs 35.49 crore in December 2022 up 21.32% from Rs. 29.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2022 down 12977.12% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 down 240.74% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021. Salora Inter shares closed at 15.20 on April 16, 2019 (NSE)
Salora International
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations35.4946.8329.25
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations35.4946.8329.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.510.582.46
Purchase of Traded Goods35.8644.4026.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.791.03-0.28
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.610.630.73
Depreciation0.050.050.12
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.130.831.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.88-0.70-1.19
Other Income0.080.111.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.81-0.590.42
Interest0.290.270.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.09-0.860.06
Exceptional Items-6.21----
P/L Before Tax-7.30-0.860.06
Tax-1.84-0.250.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.46-0.610.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.46-0.610.04
Equity Share Capital8.818.818.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.20-0.700.05
Diluted EPS-6.20-0.700.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.20-0.700.05
Diluted EPS-6.20-0.700.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

