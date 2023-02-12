English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Salora Inter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.49 crore, up 21.32% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salora International are:Net Sales at Rs 35.49 crore in December 2022 up 21.32% from Rs. 29.25 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.46 crore in December 2022 down 12977.12% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 down 240.74% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.Salora Inter shares closed at 15.20 on April 16, 2019 (NSE)
    Salora International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.4946.8329.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.4946.8329.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.510.582.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.8644.4026.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.791.03-0.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.610.630.73
    Depreciation0.050.050.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.130.831.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.88-0.70-1.19
    Other Income0.080.111.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.81-0.590.42
    Interest0.290.270.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.09-0.860.06
    Exceptional Items-6.21----
    P/L Before Tax-7.30-0.860.06
    Tax-1.84-0.250.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.46-0.610.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.46-0.610.04
    Equity Share Capital8.818.818.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.20-0.700.05
    Diluted EPS-6.20-0.700.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.20-0.700.05
    Diluted EPS-6.20-0.700.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited