Salora Inter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.49 crore, up 21.32% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 35.49 46.83 29.25 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 35.49 46.83 29.25 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.51 0.58 2.46 Purchase of Traded Goods 35.86 44.40 26.22 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.79 1.03 -0.28 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.61 0.63 0.73 Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.12 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.13 0.83 1.18 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.88 -0.70 -1.19 Other Income 0.08 0.11 1.61 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.81 -0.59 0.42 Interest 0.29 0.27 0.36 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.09 -0.86 0.06 Exceptional Items -6.21 -- -- P/L Before Tax -7.30 -0.86 0.06 Tax -1.84 -0.25 0.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.46 -0.61 0.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.46 -0.61 0.04 Equity Share Capital 8.81 8.81 8.81 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.20 -0.70 0.05 Diluted EPS -6.20 -0.70 0.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -6.20 -0.70 0.05 Diluted EPS -6.20 -0.70 0.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited