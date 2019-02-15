Salora Inter Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 47.82 crore, up 62.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salora International are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.82 crore in December 2018 up 62.11% from Rs. 29.50 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2018 down 0.7% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2018 up 71.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2017.
Salora Inter shares closed at 18.00 on February 11, 2019 (NSE)
|
|Salora International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.81
|37.20
|29.44
|Other Operating Income
|0.01
|0.33
|0.06
|Total Income From Operations
|47.82
|37.54
|29.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.44
|3.68
|9.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|44.84
|30.19
|23.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.97
|-1.13
|-7.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.14
|1.53
|2.23
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.49
|0.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.16
|1.86
|1.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.92
|-0.48
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.05
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|0.97
|-0.37
|Interest
|1.95
|1.85
|1.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.20
|-0.89
|-2.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.20
|-0.89
|-2.10
|Tax
|-0.76
|-0.28
|-0.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.44
|-0.60
|-1.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.44
|-0.60
|-1.43
|Equity Share Capital
|8.81
|8.81
|8.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.64
|-0.68
|-1.62
|Diluted EPS
|-1.64
|-0.68
|-1.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.64
|-0.68
|-1.62
|Diluted EPS
|-1.64
|-0.68
|-1.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited