Salora Inter Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 47.82 crore, up 62.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.82 crore in December 2018 up 62.11% from Rs. 29.50 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2018 down 0.7% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2018 up 71.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2017.

Salora Inter shares closed at 18.00 on February 11, 2019 (NSE)