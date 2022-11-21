 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Salona Cotspin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.58 crore, down 43.68% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salona Cotspin are:

Net Sales at Rs 92.58 crore in September 2022 down 43.68% from Rs. 164.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.45 crore in September 2022 down 23.11% from Rs. 7.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.89 crore in September 2022 up 6.92% from Rs. 11.12 crore in September 2021.

Salona Cotspin EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.48 in September 2021.

Salona Cotspin shares closed at 288.45 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.62% returns over the last 6 months and 43.76% over the last 12 months.

Salona Cotspin
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 92.58 155.17 164.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 92.58 155.17 164.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 31.96 37.92 31.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 39.34 89.53 111.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.19 0.58 -0.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.14 2.34 1.96
Depreciation 1.70 1.28 0.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.21 14.30 9.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.04 9.21 10.30
Other Income 0.15 -- 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.19 9.21 10.37
Interest 1.99 1.35 1.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.20 7.86 8.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.20 7.86 8.51
Tax 2.75 1.51 1.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.45 6.35 7.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.45 6.35 7.09
Equity Share Capital 5.26 5.26 5.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.36 12.07 13.48
Diluted EPS 10.36 12.07 13.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.36 12.07 13.48
Diluted EPS 10.36 12.07 13.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Salona Cotspin #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Nov 21, 2022 12:22 pm