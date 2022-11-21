English
    Salona Cotspin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.58 crore, down 43.68% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salona Cotspin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 92.58 crore in September 2022 down 43.68% from Rs. 164.37 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.45 crore in September 2022 down 23.11% from Rs. 7.09 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.89 crore in September 2022 up 6.92% from Rs. 11.12 crore in September 2021.

    Salona Cotspin EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.48 in September 2021.

    Salona Cotspin shares closed at 288.45 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.62% returns over the last 6 months and 43.76% over the last 12 months.

    Salona Cotspin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations92.58155.17164.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations92.58155.17164.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.9637.9231.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods39.3489.53111.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.190.58-0.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.142.341.96
    Depreciation1.701.280.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.2114.309.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.049.2110.30
    Other Income0.15--0.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.199.2110.37
    Interest1.991.351.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.207.868.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.207.868.51
    Tax2.751.511.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.456.357.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.456.357.09
    Equity Share Capital5.265.265.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.3612.0713.48
    Diluted EPS10.3612.0713.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.3612.0713.48
    Diluted EPS10.3612.0713.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 21, 2022 12:22 pm