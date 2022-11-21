Salona Cotspin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.58 crore, down 43.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.58 crore in September 2022 down 43.68% from Rs. 164.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.45 crore in September 2022 down 23.11% from Rs. 7.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.89 crore in September 2022 up 6.92% from Rs. 11.12 crore in September 2021.

Salona Cotspin EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.36 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.48 in September 2021.

Salona Cotspin shares closed at 288.45 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.62% returns over the last 6 months and 43.76% over the last 12 months.