Salona Cotspin Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 164.37 crore, up 210.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 164.37 crore in September 2021 up 210.48% from Rs. 52.94 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.09 crore in September 2021 up 469.15% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.12 crore in September 2021 up 291.55% from Rs. 2.84 crore in September 2020.

Salona Cotspin EPS has increased to Rs. 13.48 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.37 in September 2020.

Salona Cotspin shares closed at 200.65 on November 18, 2021 (NSE)