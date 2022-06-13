 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Salona Cotspin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 170.66 crore, up 109.97% Y-o-Y

Jun 13, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salona Cotspin are:

Net Sales at Rs 170.66 crore in March 2022 up 109.97% from Rs. 81.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2022 down 38.28% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.52 crore in March 2022 up 40.82% from Rs. 5.34 crore in March 2021.

Salona Cotspin EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.01 in March 2021.

Salona Cotspin shares closed at 245.75 on June 10, 2022 (NSE)

Salona Cotspin
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 170.66 170.60 81.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 170.66 170.60 81.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.11 22.94 15.44
Purchase of Traded Goods 134.87 104.86 52.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -27.65 1.18 -3.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.75 3.15 1.88
Depreciation 1.08 0.75 0.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.03 27.55 9.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.46 10.18 4.69
Other Income -0.02 -- 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.44 10.18 4.75
Interest 2.49 1.56 1.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.95 8.62 2.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.95 8.62 2.85
Tax 2.65 1.95 0.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.30 6.68 2.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.30 6.68 2.11
Equity Share Capital 5.26 5.26 5.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.48 12.69 4.01
Diluted EPS 2.48 12.69 4.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.48 12.69 4.01
Diluted EPS 2.48 12.69 4.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jun 13, 2022
