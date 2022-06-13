Salona Cotspin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 170.66 crore, up 109.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.66 crore in March 2022 up 109.97% from Rs. 81.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2022 down 38.28% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.52 crore in March 2022 up 40.82% from Rs. 5.34 crore in March 2021.

Salona Cotspin EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.48 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.01 in March 2021.

Salona Cotspin shares closed at 245.75 on June 10, 2022 (NSE)