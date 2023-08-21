English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Salona Cotspin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 140.56 crore, down 9.41% Y-o-Y

    August 21, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salona Cotspin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 140.56 crore in June 2023 down 9.41% from Rs. 155.17 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2023 down 67.63% from Rs. 6.35 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2023 down 39.37% from Rs. 10.49 crore in June 2022.

    Salona Cotspin EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.07 in June 2022.

    Salona Cotspin shares closed at 265.80 on August 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.99% returns over the last 6 months and 15.19% over the last 12 months.

    Salona Cotspin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations140.56146.99155.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations140.56146.99155.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.3225.7737.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods96.3694.2989.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.1010.380.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.833.372.34
    Depreciation1.381.261.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.818.1714.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.973.769.21
    Other Income0.010.08--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.983.849.21
    Interest2.763.521.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.210.317.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.210.317.86
    Tax0.16-2.831.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.063.146.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.063.146.35
    Equity Share Capital5.265.265.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.915.9712.07
    Diluted EPS3.915.9712.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.915.9712.07
    Diluted EPS3.915.9712.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 21, 2023 09:44 am

