Salona Cotspin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 140.56 crore, down 9.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.56 crore in June 2023 down 9.41% from Rs. 155.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2023 down 67.63% from Rs. 6.35 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2023 down 39.37% from Rs. 10.49 crore in June 2022.

Salona Cotspin EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.07 in June 2022.

Salona Cotspin shares closed at 265.80 on August 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.99% returns over the last 6 months and 15.19% over the last 12 months.