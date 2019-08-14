Salona Cotspin Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 30.23 crore, down 22.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.23 crore in June 2019 down 22.68% from Rs. 39.10 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2019 down 13.19% from Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2019 down 3.88% from Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2018.

Salona Cotspin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.53 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.76 in June 2018.

Salona Cotspin shares closed at 85.45 on August 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given 22.16% returns over the last 6 months and 4.21% over the last 12 months.