Salona Cotspin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 70.97 crore, up 178.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.97 crore in December 2020 up 178.89% from Rs. 25.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2020 up 867.61% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2020 up 147.72% from Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2019.

Salona Cotspin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2019.

Salona Cotspin shares closed at 81.85 on February 17, 2021 (NSE)