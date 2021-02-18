English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Salona Cotspin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 70.97 crore, up 178.89% Y-o-Y

February 18, 2021 / 07:14 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salona Cotspin are:

Net Sales at Rs 70.97 crore in December 2020 up 178.89% from Rs. 25.45 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2020 up 867.61% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.88 crore in December 2020 up 147.72% from Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2019.

Salona Cotspin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2019.

Close

Salona Cotspin shares closed at 81.85 on February 17, 2021 (NSE)

Salona Cotspin
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations70.9752.9425.45
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations70.9752.9425.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials15.4013.9613.99
Purchase of Traded Goods41.5726.452.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.390.20-1.36
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.931.601.88
Depreciation0.690.690.77
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.857.896.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.142.151.19
Other Income0.05--0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.192.151.20
Interest1.010.650.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.181.500.34
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.181.500.34
Tax0.530.250.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.651.250.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.651.250.27
Equity Share Capital5.265.265.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.032.370.52
Diluted EPS5.032.370.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.032.370.52
Diluted EPS5.032.370.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Salona Cotspin #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Feb 18, 2021 07:00 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.